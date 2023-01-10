SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) versus H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYTD) Head-To-Head Comparison

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) and H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYTD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares SI-BONE and H-CYTE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SI-BONE -64.76% -54.88% -37.33% H-CYTE -450.40% N/A -777.68%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.0% of SI-BONE shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of SI-BONE shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of H-CYTE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SI-BONE $90.15 million 5.55 -$56.57 million ($1.90) -7.63 H-CYTE $1.61 million 0.32 -$4.80 million N/A N/A

This table compares SI-BONE and H-CYTE’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

H-CYTE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SI-BONE.

Risk & Volatility

SI-BONE has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, H-CYTE has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SI-BONE and H-CYTE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SI-BONE 0 0 7 0 3.00 H-CYTE 0 0 0 0 N/A

SI-BONE currently has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 75.86%. Given SI-BONE’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SI-BONE is more favorable than H-CYTE.

Summary

SI-BONE beats H-CYTE on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc., a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures. The company also provides iFuse-3D, a titanium implant that combines the triangular cross-section of the iFuse implant with the proprietary 3D-printed porous surface and fenestrated design; and iFuse-TORQ, a set of 3D-printed threaded implants designed to treat fractures of the pelvis and for minimally invasive sacroiliac joint fusion. It markets its products primarily with a direct sales force, as well as through distributors. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About H-CYTE

H-CYTE, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers various treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders in the United States. The company develops and implements treatment options in autologous cellular therapy to treat chronic lung disorders. It has a product supply agreement with Rion, LLC to develop and distribute a biologic for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

