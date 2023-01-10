Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Receives $379.45 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $379.45.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total value of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,624,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,558,652,691. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total value of $133,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,624,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,558,652,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,835 shares of company stock valued at $128,031,799 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 3.6 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $235,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 22.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, ERn Financial LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $228,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LLY opened at $349.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $362.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.29. Eli Lilly and has a 12 month low of $231.87 and a 12 month high of $375.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.40 billion, a PE ratio of 52.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 58.86%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

