Analysts Set Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) PT at $46.64

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.64.

Several analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE MO opened at $45.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.72 and its 200 day moving average is $44.45.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altria Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 48,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 12,519 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Altria Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $617,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

