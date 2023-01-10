Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CEMI opened at $0.28 on Friday. Chembio Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $1.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 129.14% and a negative net margin of 60.93%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 41.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,562,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 457,450 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 383.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 90,100 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 98.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34,300 shares during the period. 8.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

