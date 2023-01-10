Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CLRB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $47.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of CLRB opened at $1.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.35. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $7.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.07). Equities analysts expect that Cellectar Biosciences will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLRB. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 252,570 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

