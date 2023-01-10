StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTW opened at $2.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 million, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average is $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.46. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $7.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 15.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 8,729 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

