StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance

CTHR stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.44 million, a P/E ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 0.55. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $2.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 1.64%. Research analysts forecast that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 82,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

