Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.7 %

BLCM stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average of $1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.30. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.20.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

