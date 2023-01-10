Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair cut shares of Sientra from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Sientra to $1.30 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Sientra from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.19.

Sientra Trading Up 5.6 %

Sientra stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.34. Sientra has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $3.47.

Sientra ( NASDAQ:SIEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 381.27% and a negative net margin of 76.47%. The business had revenue of $22.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.80 million. Analysts expect that Sientra will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIEN. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sientra by 230.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 8,325 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Sientra by 48.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 50,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Sientra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sientra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

