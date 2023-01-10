Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Price Performance

Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. Almaden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 26.92 and a quick ratio of 26.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.07 million, a PE ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,310 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

