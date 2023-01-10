Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Price Performance

SOHO stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.08. Sotherly Hotels has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $3.11. The company has a market cap of $34.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOHO. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter worth $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 214.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 131,700 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,108,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 273,747 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 49,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

