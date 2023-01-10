Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Performance

Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $25.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.56. The stock has a market cap of $45.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.47. Altisource Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($2.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

About Altisource Asset Management

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altisource Asset Management stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management Co. ( NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 1.49% of Altisource Asset Management as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

