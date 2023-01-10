Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Receives GBX 2,286.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,286.17 ($27.85).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 1,780 ($21.69) to GBX 1,700 ($20.71) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,819 ($34.34) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,620 ($31.92) to GBX 2,490 ($30.34) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Admiral Group stock opened at GBX 2,208 ($26.90) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.13. Admiral Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,691.50 ($20.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,301 ($40.22). The firm has a market cap of £6.69 billion and a PE ratio of 1,698.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,069.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,073.17.

Admiral Group plc provides financial services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, Canada, India, and the United States. It offers insurance products, including motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products through Admiral loans. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments.

