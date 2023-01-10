Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SVVC opened at $0.95 on Friday. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.37.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The investment management company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($8.30) million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SVVC Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.33% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 12.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

