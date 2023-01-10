StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Stock Up 2.7 %

AIRI stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.51. Air Industries Group has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $10.10.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

