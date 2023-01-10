Brokerages Set Informa plc (LON:INF) Price Target at GBX 700

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 700 ($8.53).

Several brokerages have commented on INF. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($8.83) price target on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Informa from GBX 700 ($8.53) to GBX 725 ($8.83) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Informa from GBX 640 ($7.80) to GBX 650 ($7.92) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Beaufort Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.14) price objective on shares of Informa in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

INF stock opened at GBX 642.60 ($7.83) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 604.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 572.66. The stock has a market cap of £9.12 billion and a PE ratio of 4,284.00. Informa has a fifty-two week low of GBX 488 ($5.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 646 ($7.87).

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

