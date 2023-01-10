StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Stock Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ:TANH opened at $3.21 on Friday. Tantech has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $106.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.00.

Institutional Trading of Tantech

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Tantech by 11.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 134,694 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Tantech by 21.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 40,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tantech in the second quarter worth $61,000.

About Tantech

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Consumer Products and Electric Vehicle.

