StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ TESS opened at $5.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. TESSCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $6.73.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $120.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.19 million. TESSCO Technologies had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 0.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About TESSCO Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TESS. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 30.9% in the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 496,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 117,320 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TESSCO Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,017 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 226,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 23.8% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 40,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 7,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

