Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Trading Down 3.0 %

TRIB opened at $0.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. Trinity Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24. The firm has a market cap of $36.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.46 million during the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 42.21% and a negative return on equity of 419.23%. On average, research analysts predict that Trinity Biotech will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP increased its stake in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% in the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 374,449 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 18.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.