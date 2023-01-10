Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Trinity Biotech Trading Down 3.0 %
TRIB opened at $0.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. Trinity Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24. The firm has a market cap of $36.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.42.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.46 million during the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 42.21% and a negative return on equity of 419.23%. On average, research analysts predict that Trinity Biotech will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.
Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.
