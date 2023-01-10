Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of USAT opened at $4.70 on Friday. Cantaloupe has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $12.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.60.
About Cantaloupe
