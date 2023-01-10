Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) PT Lowered to $46.00

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.78% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SMPL. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.
Simply Good Foods Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $35.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $29.21 and a 52 week high of $45.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 0.79.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simply Good Foods
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 7.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 1.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 11.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 4.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Simply Good Foods Company Profile
The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.
