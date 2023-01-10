Piper Sandler Increases Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Price Target to $45.00

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 105.57% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of DAWN opened at $21.89 on Friday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $28.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.79.

Insider Activity at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.53). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $200,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 294,401 shares in the company, valued at $5,896,852.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $250,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,215,375 shares in the company, valued at $24,343,961.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles N. York II sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $200,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 294,401 shares in the company, valued at $5,896,852.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,187 over the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.