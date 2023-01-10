Piper Sandler Increases Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Price Target to $45.00

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWNGet Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 105.57% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of DAWN opened at $21.89 on Friday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $28.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.79.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.53). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $200,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 294,401 shares in the company, valued at $5,896,852.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $250,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,215,375 shares in the company, valued at $24,343,961.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles N. York II sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $200,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 294,401 shares in the company, valued at $5,896,852.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,187 over the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

