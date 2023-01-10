The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) to “Buy”

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WB. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Weibo from $37.00 to $32.60 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weibo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Weibo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.14.

Shares of NASDAQ WB opened at $20.09 on Friday. Weibo has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $36.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.25 and its 200 day moving average is $17.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.51.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Weibo had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $453.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weibo will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Weibo by 205.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 91,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 61,896 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Weibo by 26.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 200,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 42,544 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Weibo by 2.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,070,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,708,000 after purchasing an additional 139,050 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Weibo by 81.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 805,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,638,000 after purchasing an additional 361,500 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Weibo by 39.7% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 52,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

