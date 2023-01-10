UBS Group Lowers Stem (NYSE:STEM) Price Target to $18.00

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 121.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on STEM. Cowen cut their target price on Stem from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Stem from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on Stem from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $17.00 target price on Stem in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.56.

NYSE STEM opened at $8.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Stem has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 2.17.

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). Stem had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 47.19%. The business had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.81 million. Equities analysts expect that Stem will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stem news, Director Adam Daley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $1,022,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 171,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,151.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Stem news, Director Adam Daley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $1,022,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 171,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,151.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Larsh Johnson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $168,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 119,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,607.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,070 shares of company stock worth $2,025,437. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stem by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,631,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,838,000 after buying an additional 350,707 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Stem by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,183,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,095,000 after acquiring an additional 157,590 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Stem by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,039,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,552,000 after acquiring an additional 294,298 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Stem in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,405,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,350,000. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

