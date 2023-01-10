StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

VEON Price Performance

Shares of VEON stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.44. VEON has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Get VEON alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of VEON in the 3rd quarter worth $2,016,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in VEON by 22.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 31,678 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC lifted its stake in VEON by 17.3% in the third quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 677,852 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in VEON by 317.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 292,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 222,172 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 227.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 573,919 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 398,661 shares in the last quarter. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.