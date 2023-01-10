Analysts Set Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Price Target at $10.60

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

Several research firms have commented on UTI. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Universal Technical Institute Price Performance

Shares of UTI stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $225.28 million, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. Universal Technical Institute has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Insider Transactions at Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 6.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 78,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $519,878.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 381,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,660.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 296,531 shares of company stock worth $1,880,926 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter valued at $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 4,212.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 10,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.