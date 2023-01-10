American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded American Realty Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

American Realty Investors Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:ARL opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. American Realty Investors has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $27.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.48. The stock has a market cap of $343.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Trading of American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors ( NYSE:ARL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $18.72 EPS for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a return on equity of 71.84% and a net margin of 983.63%. The business had revenue of $8.32 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARL. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in American Realty Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in American Realty Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in American Realty Investors by 17.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

