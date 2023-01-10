Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Ballantyne Strong Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE BTN opened at $2.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $50.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.36. Ballantyne Strong has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $3.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.44.
Ballantyne Strong Company Profile
