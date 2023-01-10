StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Core Molding Technologies Trading Up 4.5 %

Core Molding Technologies stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Core Molding Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $13.70. The company has a market capitalization of $121.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.88.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

