Baytex Energy Corp. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, Stifel Firstegy Forecasts (TSE:BTE)

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Baytex Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 5th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now expects that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Baytex Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$712.07 million for the quarter.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BTE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Friday, December 9th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.63.

BTE opened at C$5.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18. Baytex Energy has a 12-month low of C$3.94 and a 12-month high of C$9.16.

In other Baytex Energy news, Director Trudy Marie Curran sold 81,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.54, for a total value of C$617,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 166,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,252,032.08.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

