Brokerages Set Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) PT at $107.00

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RHP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance
NYSE RHP opened at $81.06 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52-week low of $70.46 and a 52-week high of $101.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 71.11 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.27 and a 200-day moving average of $84.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.18, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Cuts Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 52.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth about $1,295,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth about $549,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 197.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 32,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.
About Ryman Hospitality Properties
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.
