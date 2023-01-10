Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Receives $99.52 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.52.

TWLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $153.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Twilio from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $175.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Twilio Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $50.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.35. Twilio has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $240.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $983.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.17 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 36.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. Analysts predict that Twilio will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $103,673.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,246,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $103,673.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,246,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $26,309.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,317,377.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,969 shares of company stock worth $332,053 in the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Twilio by 419.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 263.6% during the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Twilio by 125.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

