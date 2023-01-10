FY2023 Earnings Estimate for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Issued By William Blair

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 5th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $6.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.02. The consensus estimate for MSC Industrial Direct’s current full-year earnings is $6.07 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s FY2024 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MSM. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $78.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.15. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $71.32 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.99. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.97%. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSC Industrial Direct

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,485 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,594,000. 59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth about $23,130,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,415,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $4,259,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 463,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,499,925.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 49.84%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

