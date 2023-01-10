KeyCorp Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hub Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $7.75 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.25. The consensus estimate for Hub Group’s current full-year earnings is $10.61 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hub Group’s FY2024 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Hub Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hub Group from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wolfe Research lowered Hub Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Hub Group from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.27.

Hub Group Price Performance

HUBG stock opened at $80.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.08. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $60.81 and a 1 year high of $89.61.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 6.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Hub Group by 143.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 804,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,078,000 after buying an additional 474,074 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 770,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,460,000 after purchasing an additional 400,916 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,914,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,262,000 after purchasing an additional 112,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 318.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,300,000 after purchasing an additional 110,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

