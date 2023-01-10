Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Receives $35.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

EAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Brinker International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Brinker International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 81.3% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 9.4% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Brinker International by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 147,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:EAT opened at $36.62 on Friday. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $44.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.25.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.03. Brinker International had a net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 33.11%. The business had revenue of $955.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants under the under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand name in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's.

