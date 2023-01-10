United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Receives $198.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $198.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Argus dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $181.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.23. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The stock has a market cap of $157.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 47.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 259.3% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 216,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,336,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.