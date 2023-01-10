The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives $24.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim set a $24.00 price objective on Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Institutional Trading of Wendy’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 391.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,397,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,235 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 86.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,683,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,024 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at $26,018,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at $23,989,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter worth $20,129,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wendy’s Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of WEN stock opened at $22.32 on Friday. Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $532.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.23 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 39.75%. Research analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

