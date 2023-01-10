The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Receives $36.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($37.63) to €33.00 ($35.48) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 37,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 109,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $35.55 on Friday. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 9.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.03%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

