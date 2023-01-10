Analysts Set Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Target Price at $43.82

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGGet Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.59.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZG shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $99,684.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,383,252.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,600 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $99,684.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,383,252.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,375 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $157,456.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,878.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,537,000. Insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZG. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 792,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,675,000 after buying an additional 42,818 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,438,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,183,000 after acquiring an additional 167,139 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 139,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,822,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $37.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 12.09. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $65.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of -32.57 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.82.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZGGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $483.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.98 million. Equities analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

