Brokerages Set Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) PT at $5.87

Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.87.

NOK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from €5.80 ($6.24) to €5.40 ($5.81) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Nokia Oyj from €6.00 ($6.45) to €5.50 ($5.91) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of NOK stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.74. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $6.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Nokia Oyj Cuts Dividend

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 7.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.0136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 361.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. 7.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

