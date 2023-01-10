Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Receives $43.63 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.63.

Several research firms have weighed in on TDC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Teradata to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

In other Teradata news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 6,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $208,379.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,967.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 16,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $565,150.40. Following the sale, the executive now owns 145,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,276.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 6,118 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $208,379.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,967.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,699 shares of company stock valued at $973,316. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 46.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 21.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Teradata by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

TDC opened at $33.59 on Friday. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.98 and its 200 day moving average is $33.74.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Teradata had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

