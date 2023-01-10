Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Receives $43.63 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.63.
Several research firms have weighed in on TDC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Teradata to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Insider Activity at Teradata
In other Teradata news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 6,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $208,379.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,967.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 16,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $565,150.40. Following the sale, the executive now owns 145,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,276.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 6,118 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $208,379.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,967.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,699 shares of company stock valued at $973,316. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Teradata
Teradata Stock Down 0.2 %
TDC opened at $33.59 on Friday. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.98 and its 200 day moving average is $33.74.
Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Teradata had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Teradata Company Profile
Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teradata (TDC)
- 3 Airline Stocks Taking Off in 2023
- Why Wall Street Has Bullish Targets on Target Stock
- What Macy’s Guidance Means For Retail
- Fortinet Stock Price Bumpy, Here Is Why
- Apexigen Stock Soars After Analyst Rating, Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.