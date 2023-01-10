Head to Head Analysis: INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) versus iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD)

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) and INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for iCAD and INVO Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iCAD 0 1 3 0 2.75 INVO Bioscience 0 1 2 0 2.67

iCAD currently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 184.97%. INVO Bioscience has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 402.51%. Given INVO Bioscience’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe INVO Bioscience is more favorable than iCAD.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

iCAD has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INVO Bioscience has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares iCAD and INVO Bioscience’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iCAD $33.64 million 1.45 -$11.24 million ($0.58) -3.33 INVO Bioscience $4.16 million 1.46 -$6.66 million N/A N/A

INVO Bioscience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iCAD.

Profitability

This table compares iCAD and INVO Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iCAD -50.26% -34.77% -25.01% INVO Bioscience -230.18% -183.08% -106.75%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.0% of iCAD shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of INVO Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of iCAD shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of INVO Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

iCAD beats INVO Bioscience on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc. provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment. It also offers ProFound AI, a deep-learning algorithm designed to detect malignant soft-tissue densities and calcifications in digital breast tomosynthesis; ProFound AI Risk, a tool that provides breast cancer risk estimation based on a screening mammogram; and magnetic resonance imaging applications, a tool to detect breast and prostate cancer. In addition, the company offers VeraLook, a solution designed to support the detection of colonic polyps in conjunction with CT Colonography. Further, it provides Xoft Axxent electronic brachytherapy systems for the treatment of early stage breast, non-melanoma skin, and gynecological cancers to university research and community hospitals, cancer care clinics, veterinary facilities, and dermatology offices. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations, as well as through various original equipment manufacturer partners, distributors, technology platform partners, and resellers. It also exports its products in Europe, Taiwan, Canada, China, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Howtek, Inc. and changed its name to iCAD, Inc. in June 2002. iCAD, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire.

About INVO Bioscience

INVO Bioscience, Inc., a commercial-stage fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. Its flagship product is the INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

