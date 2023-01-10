Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) & Union Dental (OTCMKTS:UDHI) Critical Survey

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) and Union Dental (OTCMKTS:UDHI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sema4 and Union Dental’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sema4 $212.20 million 0.55 -$245.39 million ($0.93) -0.33 Union Dental N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Union Dental has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sema4.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sema4 -121.31% -53.31% -36.04% Union Dental N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Sema4 and Union Dental’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sema4 and Union Dental, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sema4 0 2 3 0 2.60 Union Dental 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sema4 currently has a consensus target price of $2.67, indicating a potential upside of 758.55%. Given Sema4’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Sema4 is more favorable than Union Dental.

Risk & Volatility

Sema4 has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Union Dental has a beta of 4.72, meaning that its share price is 372% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.0% of Sema4 shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Sema4

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services. It also offers Sema4 Signal that enables and advances precision oncology care, from prevention to treatment to remission; and testing for carrier screening, noninvasive prenatal testing, and newborn screening, as well as hereditary cancer testing. In addition, the company provides COVID-19 testing solutions. Sema4 Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Union Dental

Union Dental Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides detal services in the United States. The company operates a network of dental providers, the Dental Referral, who provide dental services through the network to union members in accordance with arrangements between UDC and various labor unions. It also manages the operation of a general dental practice. The company is based in Coral Springs, Florida.

