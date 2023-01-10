BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) and Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Head-To-Head Review

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) and Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BE Semiconductor Industries and Canadian Solar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BE Semiconductor Industries $886.55 million 5.78 $334.13 million $3.48 20.29 Canadian Solar $5.28 billion 0.47 $95.25 million $2.72 14.18

BE Semiconductor Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Canadian Solar. Canadian Solar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BE Semiconductor Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

BE Semiconductor Industries has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canadian Solar has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BE Semiconductor Industries and Canadian Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BE Semiconductor Industries 0 0 2 0 3.00 Canadian Solar 1 2 2 0 2.20

BE Semiconductor Industries currently has a consensus price target of $78.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.46%. Canadian Solar has a consensus price target of $39.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.41%. Given BE Semiconductor Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BE Semiconductor Industries is more favorable than Canadian Solar.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.0% of Canadian Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of BE Semiconductor Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of Canadian Solar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BE Semiconductor Industries and Canadian Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BE Semiconductor Industries 35.41% 41.35% 22.42% Canadian Solar 2.68% 8.12% 2.10%

Summary

BE Semiconductor Industries beats Canadian Solar on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BE Semiconductor Industries

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chip, multi chip, multi module, flip chip, thermal compression bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, hybrid and embedded bridge die bonding, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems. Its principal products also comprise plating equipment comprising tin, copper, and precious metal and solar plating systems, as well as related process chemicals; and tooling, conversion kits, spare parts, and other services. The company's principal brand names include Datacon, Esec, Fico, and Meco. It offers its products primarily to multinational chip manufacturers, assembly subcontractors, and electronics and industrial companies. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Duiven, the Netherlands.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc. (CSI) Solar and Global Energy. The CSI Solar segment offers standard solar modules and battery storage solutions, as well as solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories; and engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services. The Global Energy segment engages in the development, construction, maintenance, and sale of solar and battery storage projects; operation of solar power plants; and sale of electricity. This segment also provides operation and maintenance (O&M) services, including monitoring, inspections, repair, and replacement of plant equipment; and site management and administrative support services for solar projects, as well as asset management services. As of January 31, 2021, this segment had a fleet of solar power plants in operation with an aggregate capacity of approximately 445 MWp. The company serves distributors, system integrators, project developers, and installers/EPC companies. It sells its products primarily under its Canadian Solar brand name; and on an OEM basis. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Guelph, Canada.

