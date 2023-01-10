Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) versus Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Critical Review

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) and Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Security National Financial has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Streaming has a beta of -57.81, suggesting that its stock price is 5,881% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Security National Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Security National Financial and Carbon Streaming, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Security National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Carbon Streaming 0 0 3 1 3.25

Valuation and Earnings

Carbon Streaming has a consensus price target of $5.19, suggesting a potential upside of 167.40%. Given Carbon Streaming’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Carbon Streaming is more favorable than Security National Financial.

This table compares Security National Financial and Carbon Streaming’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Security National Financial $470.70 million 0.33 $39.52 million $0.44 16.16 Carbon Streaming $150,000.00 607.25 -$12.90 million $0.20 9.70

Security National Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Streaming. Carbon Streaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Security National Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.1% of Security National Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Security National Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Carbon Streaming shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Security National Financial and Carbon Streaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Security National Financial 2.49% 3.43% 0.65% Carbon Streaming N/A -17.58% -12.33%

Summary

Security National Financial beats Carbon Streaming on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Security National Financial

(Get Rating)

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies. This segment also cedes and assumes various risks with various authorized unaffiliated reinsurers pursuant to reinsurance treaties. Its Cemetery and Mortuary segment operates eleven mortuaries and five cemeteries in Utah; one cemetery in California; and four mortuaries and one cemetery in New Mexico. This segment also offers plots, interment vaults, mausoleum crypts, markers, caskets, urns, and other death care related products; and provides professional services of funeral directors, opening and closing of graves, use of chapels and viewing rooms, and use of automobiles and clothing. The company's Mortgages segment originates and underwrites residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes, and real estate projects primarily in Florida, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. It offers residential mortgage lending services to real estate brokers and builders, as well as directly with consumers. Security National Financial Corporation was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Carbon Streaming

(Get Rating)

Carbon Streaming Corporation operates as an environmental, social, and governance principled investment vehicle that provides investors with exposure to carbon credits. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing a diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly, or indirectly with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits. It invests capital through carbon credit streaming arrangements with project developers and owners to accelerate the creation of carbon offset projects. The company was formerly known as Mexivada Mining Corp. and changed its name to Carbon Streaming Corporation in June 2020. Carbon Streaming Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.