Head to Head Analysis: Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) and Oriental Culture (NYSE:OCG)

Oriental Culture (NYSE:OCG – Get Rating) and Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Oriental Culture has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied DNA Sciences has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oriental Culture and Applied DNA Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oriental Culture $37.60 million 0.37 $11.44 million N/A N/A Applied DNA Sciences $18.17 million 1.14 -$8.27 million ($1.59) -1.01

Profitability

Oriental Culture has higher revenue and earnings than Applied DNA Sciences.

This table compares Oriental Culture and Applied DNA Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oriental Culture N/A N/A N/A Applied DNA Sciences -45.51% -116.59% -70.08%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.4% of Oriental Culture shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.3% of Applied DNA Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Applied DNA Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Oriental Culture and Applied DNA Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oriental Culture 0 0 0 0 N/A Applied DNA Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

Applied DNA Sciences has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 148.45%. Given Applied DNA Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Applied DNA Sciences is more favorable than Oriental Culture.

Summary

Oriental Culture beats Applied DNA Sciences on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oriental Culture

Oriental Culture Holding LTD, through its subsidiaries, operates an online platform to facilitate e-commerce trading of artwork and collectables in China. The company facilitates trading by individual and institutional customers of various collectibles, artworks, and commodities on its online platforms. It also provides online and offline integrated marketing, storage, and technical maintenance services, as well as industry solutions and related software products, and system development and technical support services. In addition, the company is involved in the development of NFTs for cultural and artwork collections, as well as a metaverse project. Oriental Culture Holding LTD was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services. The Therapeutic DNA Production Services segment develops and commercializes the LinearDNA platform, which enables a cell-free manufacture of high-fidelity synthetic DNA sequences for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The MDx Testing Services segment provides clinical molecular diagnostics (MDx) testing and clinical laboratory testing services; COVID-19 testing services, including test scheduling, sample collection, and automated results reporting for higher education institutions, private clients, and businesses under the safeCircle trademark; polymerase chain reaction (PCR)-based MDx testing services for the Monkeypox virus; and MDx test kits and related supplies, as well as validates pharmacogenetics (PGx) testing services. The DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services segment offers SigNature Molecular Tags, which provides a methodology to authenticate goods within large and complex supply chains for materials, such as cotton, leather, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, and other products; SigNify IF portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits, which offers a front-line solution for supply chain integrity backed with forensic-level molecular tag authentication; and fiberTyping, which uses PCR-based DNA detection to detect a product's naturally occurring DNA sequences for the purposes of product provenance authentication and supply chain security. The company was formerly known as Datalink Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. in 2002. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Stony Brook, New York.

