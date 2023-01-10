Analyzing Dana (NYSE:DAN) and Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU)

Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU – Get Rating) and Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Spruce Power has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dana has a beta of 2.35, indicating that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Spruce Power and Dana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spruce Power -272.74% -14.94% -10.08% Dana -0.38% 3.66% 0.88%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spruce Power $15.60 million 9.23 $28.79 million ($0.46) -2.17 Dana $8.95 billion 0.27 $197.00 million ($0.25) -67.52

This table compares Spruce Power and Dana’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Dana has higher revenue and earnings than Spruce Power. Dana is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spruce Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Spruce Power and Dana, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spruce Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Dana 0 6 0 0 2.00

Dana has a consensus target price of $15.75, indicating a potential downside of 6.69%. Given Dana’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dana is more favorable than Spruce Power.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.3% of Spruce Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of Dana shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of Spruce Power shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Dana shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dana beats Spruce Power on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spruce Power

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which are fitted to vehicles. In addition, the company offers vehicle electrification and infrastructure solutions, and charging stations. It serves end-use customer base comprising Fortune 500 corporate enterprises, public utilities, and various municipalities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle Drive Systems segment offers axles, driveshafts, e-axles, electrodynamic and drivetrain components, and transmissions, as well as electric, hybrid, and ICE products for light trucks, sport and crossover utility vehicles, vans, and passenger cars. The Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems segment provides axles, driveshafts, e-axles, e-transmissions, electrodynamic and drivetrain components, and electric vehicle integration services, as well as software as a service for medium and heavy duty trucks, buses, and specialty vehicles. The Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems segment offers axles, driveshafts, transmissions, planetary hub drives, e-axles and e-drives, and helical and bevel-helical gearboxes, as well as electrodynamic, hydraulic, and drivetrain components for construction, earth moving, agricultural, mining, forestry, material handling, and industrial stationary markets. The Power Technologies segment offers gaskets and sealing, cover modules, heat shields, thermal management, e-thermal management, cooling, and bipolar fuel cell plates products for light vehicle, medium/heavy vehicle, and off-highway markets. The company was formerly known as Dana Holding Corporation and changed its name to Dana Incorporated in August 2016. Dana Incorporated was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio.

