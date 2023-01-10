Contrasting DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) & Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) and DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Porch Group has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Porch Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Porch Group and DIRTT Environmental Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Porch Group -54.23% -56.54% -9.88% DIRTT Environmental Solutions -37.69% -160.42% -37.28%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Porch Group $192.43 million 1.02 -$106.61 million ($1.46) -1.34 DIRTT Environmental Solutions $147.59 million 0.40 -$53.67 million ($0.76) -0.80

This table compares Porch Group and DIRTT Environmental Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Porch Group. Porch Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DIRTT Environmental Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Porch Group and DIRTT Environmental Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Porch Group 0 1 9 0 2.90 DIRTT Environmental Solutions 0 2 1 0 2.33

Porch Group currently has a consensus target price of $12.10, indicating a potential upside of 520.73%. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a consensus target price of $1.84, indicating a potential upside of 201.18%. Given Porch Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Porch Group is more favorable than DIRTT Environmental Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.0% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of Porch Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Porch Group beats DIRTT Environmental Solutions on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Porch Group

(Get Rating)

Porch Group, Inc. operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers. This segment operates through Floify, HireAHelper, ISN, iRoofing, Palm-Tech, Porch.com, Rynoh, and V12 brands. The Insurance segment offers property related insurance policies through our own risk-bearing carrier and independent agency as well as risk-bearing home warranty company. This segment operates though American Home Protect, Elite Insurance Group, and Homeowners of America brands. In addition, the company provides property and casualty, home, auto, flood, and umbrella insurance products; and contractor services. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

(Get Rating)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services. The company's interior construction solutions include prefabricated, customized interior modular walls, ceilings, and floors; decorative and functional millwork; power infrastructure; network infrastructure; and pre-installed medical gas piping systems. It offers interior construction solutions through a network of independent distribution partners. It serves commercial, healthcare, education, hospitality, and other industries, as well as medical gas piping systems for healthcare. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.