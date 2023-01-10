Reviewing Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA) & Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM)

Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA – Get Rating) and Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.0% of Venus Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Venus Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 61.6% of Bright Mountain Media shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Venus Acquisition and Bright Mountain Media, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Venus Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Bright Mountain Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Venus Acquisition and Bright Mountain Media’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Venus Acquisition N/A N/A -$810,000.00 N/A N/A Bright Mountain Media $12.93 million 1.75 -$12.00 million N/A N/A

Venus Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bright Mountain Media.

Profitability

This table compares Venus Acquisition and Bright Mountain Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Venus Acquisition N/A -2.37% 0.14% Bright Mountain Media -43.49% N/A -26.56%

Volatility & Risk

Venus Acquisition has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bright Mountain Media has a beta of 85, indicating that its stock price is 8,400% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Venus Acquisition

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asian market. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

About Bright Mountain Media

Bright Mountain Media, Inc., owns and manages websites in the United States. The company operates websites, which provides products, information, and news, to military, public safety sectors, law enforcement, first responders, and other public safety employees. It owns parenting and lifestyle domains, such as CafeMom, Mom.com, LittleThings, Revelist, BabyNameWizard, and MamasLatinas. In addition, the company offers data-driven technology solutions, video content and advertising solutions, and OTT/CTC publishing services. It serves advertisers, advertising agencies, and advertising service organizations. The company was formerly known as Bright Mountain Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Bright Mountain Media, Inc. in December 2015. Bright Mountain Media, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

