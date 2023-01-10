Analyzing Innovid (CTV) and Its Competitors

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) is one of 420 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Innovid to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.4% of Innovid shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Innovid shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Innovid has a beta of 3.17, meaning that its stock price is 217% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovid’s competitors have a beta of 1.08, meaning that their average stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Innovid $90.29 million -$11.47 million -2.18 Innovid Competitors $1.84 billion $287.36 million -6.85

This table compares Innovid and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Innovid’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Innovid. Innovid is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Innovid and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovid -18.93% -6.01% -4.81% Innovid Competitors -59.55% -78.35% -9.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Innovid and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovid 1 0 3 0 2.50 Innovid Competitors 1812 12095 25424 569 2.62

Innovid currently has a consensus price target of $4.94, indicating a potential upside of 218.71%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 36.22%. Given Innovid’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Innovid is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Innovid beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Innovid Company Profile

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies. It also provides creative management; advertising measurement; identity resolution; and publisher solutions. The company serves consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical and healthcare, financial services, and automotive and technology industries; third party agencies; and publishers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Innovid Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

